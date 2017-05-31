Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool Interested in Benjamin Mendy

Things are about to get crowded in the race to sign one of the top young left-backs in Europe. Add Liverpool to the list of clubs interested in Benjamin Mendy this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs)Monaco's Benjamin Mendy (L) in action with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier, Nov. 22, 2016.

According to French publication L'Équipe, the Reds are going to go up against the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea for the left-back's signature.

That's quite a list. Fans should really ask this question, though. Can Liverpool pull this off and compete against the spending power of the other four clubs?

According to The Sun, Liverpool are willing to match the £39 million bid lodged by the Manchester clubs. The Reds have been spending more in the past couple of years, but that's still going to be a club-record transfer fee for them.

In any case, Mendy is clearly an upgrade over Alberto Moreno. The Spanish footballer was terrible last season and Jürgen Klopp was forced to play midfielder James Milner out of position at left-back.

However, some observers don't think the chances of signing Mendy are that good since they are also expected to go after Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita this summer. Each player is expected to cost around £50 million. If the Reds get both of them they may no longer have the funds to pursue Mendy.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon is a cheaper alternative, but Tottenham are also interested in signing him and they are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature right now.

The Independent's Jack Austin said Liverpool are interested in Andrew Robertson as well. He may be an interesting target since Hull have been relegated from the Premier League. Robertson will have to leave if he wants to play in the top-flight next season and Klopp is reportedly confident that they can sign him.

The Reds need to sign a left-back this summer since Moreno has been a disappointment. However, it's hard to imagine them spending £39 for one.