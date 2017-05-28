Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool May Break Their Transfer Record to Sign Naby Keïta

Fans didn't really know who Naby Keïta was before the start of the 2016–2017 season. The Guinean midfielder was a relative unknown when he joined RB Leipzig last year and nobody expected him to excel right away in his first season in the Bundesliga.

(Photo: Reuters/Stefanie Loos)RB Leipzig's Naby Keita cheers after his goal against Borussia Dortmund, September 10, 2016.

But by the time RB Leipzig secured second place behind Bayern Munich and qualified for the Champions League, Keïta has already made a name for himself as the club's best player.

After one season in Germany's top flight, Keïta is already drawing a lot of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. In fact, Liverpool may even consider breaking their transfer record to sign him.

According to David Maddock of the Mirror, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is willing to bid as high as £50 million for Keïta.

"Klopp believes Guinea international Keita is the best in his position currently operating in European football, and he has told his board the price tag should be no barrier to signing such an elite central midfielder," Maddock said in his report.

"Talks have already progressed with Keita's advisors, and the Reds would also meet his wage demands in excess of £120,000 a week," he continued. "Leipzig have said they don't want to sell any first team players, but the £50m figure could change their mind," he added.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said they want to hold on to Keïta and their other first team players. However, that shouldn't stop other clubs from going after their top talents.

Aside from Keïta, Klopp is also expected to pursue Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, Hull's Andrew Robertson, Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a potential target as well this summer.

Liverpool need a player like Keïta on their squad next season, but can they tempt RB Leipzig with a £50 million offer?