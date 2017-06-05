Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool Negotiating Deal to Sign Mohamed Salah

Last week, word got out that Roma rejected Liverpool's £28 million bid for former Chelsea forward Mohamed Salah. Well, that happens to be their opening bid and they have increased their offer since then.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)Roma's Mohamed Salah in action with Viktoria Plzen's Jan Kovarik, Nov. 24, 2016.

Several publications, including The Guardian, are now reporting that the Reds are closing in on a £35 million deal to bring the Egyptian footballer to Anfield.

"Talks have been continuing between the parties for some time and Roma rejected an initial £28m bid from Liverpool a few days ago. However, Jürgen Klopp is determined to acquire Salah and, with the player also believed to be keen on the switch, it appears an agreement is close to being reached following an increased bid from the Merseysiders," Sachin Nakrani said in his report for The Guardian.

Salah is expected to earn around £90,000 a week with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph said Liverpool will probably have to pay more than £35 million to sign Salah. This may make him the most expensive signing in the club's history. Right now, Andy Carroll still holds that distinction.

Bascombe also revealed that Salah wants the move. Apparently, they are still negotiating and this will go on for the next few days.

Liverpool actually tried to sign Salah back in 2014 when Brendan Rodgers was still the club's manager. Unfortunately, the forward joined Chelsea instead. The Egyptian forward failed to make an impact with the Blues in his first two seasons with the club and they would eventually loan him out to Fiorentina and Roma in successive seasons. Salah would end up joining Roma on a permanent basis last season for a reported €15 million.

Liverpool will have a solid front line with Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino. However, the club may have to get used to seeing both of them miss time in January when they join their home countries for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.