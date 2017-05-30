Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool to Pursue Mario Götze If Philippe Coutinho Leaves

When Jürgen Klopp signed on to manage Liverpool in 2015, a lot of people expected him to go after Mario Götze. The German midfielder's career had stalled at Bayern Munich at the time and a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund manager seems like the ideal move for him. However, Götze would re-sign with Dortmund instead in the summer of 2016.

(Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)Germany's Mario Götze tries to score against Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern, Oct. 10, 2016.

Liverpool have continued to keep tabs on him, though, and they are expected to go after him again this summer.

According to transfer outlet TransferMarketWeb.com, the Reds are going to target Götze as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho if the Brazilian midfielder joins Barcelona this offseason.

If Coutinho does leave, Götze is the perfect person to pursue in the transfer market. He can easily fill the attacking midfielder role and Klopp knows how to bring out the best in him. He's just perfect for Klopp's high speed "heavy metal" style of football.

Götze's return to Dortmund hasn't gone exactly as planned. It took a while for him to settle back into form and a metabolic illness kept him sidelined for most of the season. Maybe he can regain his old form if he joins Klopp in Liverpool.

This is the move that Liverpool fans have been waiting for. Now, if only they can find a way to keep Coutinho and sign Götze at the same time. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Coutinho said Klopp has tried to convince him to stay and build his legacy with Liverpool.

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," Klopp said, via the Independent.

"Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more," he continued.

Well, that's a good argument and Coutinho is definitely listening.