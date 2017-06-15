Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Mohamed Salah Told Roma He Wants Anfield Move

Liverpool have just received a much-needed boost in their pursuit of Roma's Mohamed Salah. And it came from the winger himself.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Salah has informed Roma that he wants to join the Reds this summer.

The Egyptian footballer is being linked with a possible move to Anfield for months now, but rumors started picking up steam again in the past few weeks. Reports say Roma had already rejected Liverpool's opening bid of £28 million. Apparently, they want at least £35 million for the winger.

Well, if the Reds were willing to pay a club transfer record of £35 million for Andy Carroll back in 2011 then this should be a no-brainer. Salah used to be a Chelsea reject, but he has come into his own playing for Roma and he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Some publications say Roma's asking price for the winger is probably closer to £40 million.

In a news conference to introduce new manager Eusebio Di Francesco, Roma sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo (better known as Monchi) admitted that a Premier League club was interested in signing Salah, although he didn't mention the club by name.

"For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers," Monchi said during the interview, according to ESPN FC.

"As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe," he continued. "We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible. At the same time no club exists that does not sell players," he added.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham striker Mido thinks his fellow Egyptian is definitely going to Liverpool this summer and he thinks Salah's will fit in well with the club's style of play. However, he also noted that Salah may struggle with the pace in the Premier League.