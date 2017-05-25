Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Pre-Contract Agreement in Place With Iker Casillas

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas could be making his way to Anfield this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea)Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas blocks a ball as David de Gea looks on during a training session, June 24, 2016.

Spanish publication AS has reported that the goalkeeper is leaving Porto to join Liverpool and several of their sources also say that the Reds may already have a pre-contract agreement with Casillas. According to AS, the goalkeeper also has offers from China, Turkey and Qatar, but a move to the Premier League appears to be the most attractive option on the table.

Casillas will always be remembered as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game of football, but how much does he have left in the tank?

He did fairly well with Porto last season, but he's already 36. If Liverpool went after him seven or eight years ago while he was still in the best form of his life the Anfield faithful would have celebrated the move.

At this point in his career, Casillas is just a shell of his former self. Simon Mignolet has made more than a few Liverpool fans pull their hair out in the past few seasons with his inconsistency, but he has played exceptionally well last season.

"Casillas' best days are comfortably behind him, and with Simon Mignolet in the best form of his Liverpool career and Loris Karius worth persevering with, why would Jurgen Klopp acquire the Spaniard's signature?" This is Anfield's Henry Jackson said in his report.

"The only understandable reasoning behind a possible transfer would be if Klopp wanted to use him in a similar way to Alex Manninger — providing advice to Mignolet and Karius with his experience," he continued.

Meanwhile, bookmaker Ladbrokes has announced that they are no longer taking bets on the Spanish goalkeeper joining Liverpool.

"It's not a done deal just yet, but with the wheels in motion on an Anfield move, we're not taking any chances on Casillas," Ladbrokes spokesman Dave Burin said, according to the Daily Star.