Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Considering £70-Million Bid for Naby Keïta

(Photo: Reuters/Stefanie Loos) RB Leipzig's Naby Keïta celebrates after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund, Sept. 10, 2016.

The Naby Keïta transfer saga has been dragging on for weeks now with no end in sight, but Liverpool are not ready to give up on their pursuit of the RB Leipzig central midfielder.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, the Reds are preparing to lodge a £70-million bid for Keïta after RB Leipzig turned down their previous bid of £66 million.

RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz has recently admitted to German publication Bild that a club has lodged a €75-million (around £66-million) bid for the Guinean footballer. He didn't mention the name of the club, but Liverpool just happens to be the only club in the running to sign Keïta this summer.

When the press asked Reds manager Jürgen Klopp if the club lodged the bid, he refused to confirm they were the ones who made the offer.

"I never say anything about anybody until they have actually signed or left. When that's happened I'll tell you immediately," Klopp said, via the Independent.

Can the Reds convince RB Leipzig to part ways with Keïta by offering them £70 million?

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen seems to think there's a good chance the club can sign Keïta. However, a report from Goal says that a deal for the central midfielder is "practically impossible" for the Reds this summer.

Retired English footballer Adrian Clarke also don't think Liverpool can sign Keïta because they are making the same mistakes they made when they went after Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk.

"I think they went with £60million, £62m, it's like they're bidding for a house and are going up in very small increments. If they really want him, surely just get it done," Clarke said, via the Daily Star.

"It's so public and that's the issue with Van Dijk, the Keita chase, it's all very, very public. I can see this one fizzling out," he added.

All eyes are now on Liverpool. Can they pull this off?