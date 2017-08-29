Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Express Interest in Signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Дмитрий Голубович) Thomas Lemar with Monaco in 2016.

Liverpool had a near perfect game against Arsenal this past weekend as they gave the Gunners a 4–0 thrashing. They were firing on all cylinders at Anfield with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah leading the attack in Philippe Coutinho's absence.

However, the Reds understand that they will have to add more quality players if they want to compete in the Champions League and finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. That's why they are likely to make some moves before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday, Aug. 31.

According to the BBC, Liverpool are prepared to lodge a £60 million bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

"A record deal for Lemar is under serious consideration at Anfield, and the Premier League side will hope to change Monaco's stance in the coming days," Phil McNulty said in his report for the BBC.

"That may reignite interest from Arsenal — but it is clear Liverpool's owners are ready to bankroll the ambitious deal if the French club offer any encouragement," he continued.

ESPN FC has also reported that the Reds are exploring a potential transfer involving the French midfielder.

There's one big problem, though. Lemar is currently with the France national team while they prepare for their World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands on Thursday, and manager Didier Deschamps will not allow his players to conduct transfer business while they are on international duty.

"Lemar linked up with the France squad on Monday, leaving Liverpool little time to complete a deal unless Deschamps backs down from his stance on players having to remain with the national team this week," Mark Ogden wrote in his report for ESPN FC.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can overcome this obstacle and sign Lemar.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are already planning ahead for next season and the BBC has reported that the club has triggered Naby Keïta's £48 million release clause and RB Leipzig have agreed to let him join the Reds next summer.