Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Identify Manuel Lanzini as Potential Replacement for Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates after scoring their first goal against Tottenham, May 5, 2017.

With Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona looking more and more likely each passing day, Liverpool may have to identify a suitable replacement for the Brazilian footballer as soon as possible if they want to stay competitive.

The Reds are racing against time since the 2017–18 season is about to start and they will have to act fast before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month. Fortunately, the club may have already had a target in mind if they lose Coutinho.

According to ESPN, West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini is Liverpool's top choice to replace Coutinho and they are prepared to test the Hammers' resolve to keep the Argentine midfielder.

Lanzini has been a revelation since he joined West Ham and they want to hold on to him. However, Liverpool are going to have plenty of cash to spend once they sell Coutinho to Barcelona and the Hammers will have to seriously consider parting ways with their star attacking midfielder if the Reds come calling.

Lanzini has previously said that he is happy with the Hammers and he talked about his desire to secure a regular spot in the Argentina national team.

"The season was good for me on a personal level. At the beginning it was not great [as I suffered an injury on international duty in pre-season], but then I could achieve a good level," Lanzini said, via the Hammers' official website.

Well, he will certainly turn some heads playing for West Ham, but he's going to be thrust into the national and international spotlight if he joins a club like Liverpool. He also doesn't have to worry about relegation battles with the Reds. It may be difficult to turn down Liverpool if they pursue him.

West Ham better hope that Liverpool keep Coutinho because they may lose one of their top players if he joins Barcelona this summer.