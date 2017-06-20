Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Interested in £61 Million-Rated Borussia Dortmund Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool did really well in the Premier League this past season by securing a place in the top four. However, they will have to bolster their squad if they want to qualify for the Champions League group stages and compete for the league title next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completing his hat trick against Benfica, March 8, 2017.

It's clear that the Reds need to sign a left-back unless they want to keep playing James Milner out of position. That one is a given. But the Merseyside club will have to address another pressing need as well this summer if they want to compete against the best clubs in Europe. They will have to look for a striker.

While Roberto Firmino has played really well as a false nine in the past couple of seasons, Liverpool still need someone who can score goals on a regular basis. Apparently, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp may raid his old club to get the man they need.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Liverpool are willing to pay €70 million (around £61 million) for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Klopp brought Aubameyang to Borussia Dortmund back in 2013, and the striker is reportedly intrigued by the possibility of joining his former manager at Anfield.

Liverpool haven't had a player like Aubameyang since Luis Suárez left. He had 40 goals in 46 appearances last season as he continued to blossom into one of the most feared strikers in the world. The Gabon international has always been a prolific goal scorer, but he was playing on a whole new level during the 2016–17 season.

The Anfield faithful would love to see a striker of his caliber join the club. However, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol does not think it's going to happen.

"If Aubameyang goes to Liverpool, I would be absolutely delighted," Nicol said on ESPN FC, via the Express.

"But it's not happening. Why would Aubameyang pick Liverpool over any other team? I'd love to see it happen but I don't believe it's going to happen," he continued.