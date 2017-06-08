Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Interested in James Rodríguez

James Rodríguez is a wanted man this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrea Comas)Real Madrid's James Rodríguez celebrates after scoring a goal against Athletic Bilbao, Feb. 13, 2016.

The Colombian footballer's future with Real Madrid has been the subject of speculation all season long and some of biggest clubs in Europe are reportedly interested in signing him. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan have all been linked to the winger/attacking midfielder this offseason. And now Liverpool may be in the mix as well.

According to Don Balón, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Rodríguez and they are reportedly in pole position because they are willing to pay Real Madrid's €60 million (£52 million) asking price for the Colombia international.

Rodríguez would be a marquee signing for Liverpool this summer if they could get him.

However, the Spanish publication also claims that the Reds may have a hard time convincing Rodríguez to join them because he prefers a move to Manchester United. However, United are only willing to pay €40 million (£35 million) for the Colombian.

Apparently, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez refuses to lower the asking price. Well, they did pay €79.8 million to get him from Monaco in 2014, so they obviously want to get a reasonable amount of money back if they sell him this offseason.

If Rodríguez fails to secure a move to Manchester, the report says his second choice is to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Rodríguez has struggled to hold down a spot in the Starting XI with Real Madrid and club manager Zinedine Zidane even left him out of his matchday squad when they faced Juventus in the Champions League final last week.

His time in Madrid is just about done and he may benefit from a change of scenery. He doesn't have any known fitness issues, so he should be ready to play regular first-team football. All Rodríguez needs is a chance to showcase what he can do when he's given the opportunity to play.