Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Interested in Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

(Photo: Reuters/Rebecca Cook) Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in action against Chelsea's Baba Rahman, July 30, 2016.

Despite the lack of regular first-team football, Marco Asensio did quite well with Real Madrid last season. With James Rodríguez and Álvaro Morata likely leaving this offseason, the attacking midfielder may get more playing time next season.

However, Spanish outlet Diario Gol has reported that Asensio may be on the move as well this summer if Real Madrid do not give him a new contract and guarantee him a place in the first team. Apparently, Liverpool are among the clubs looking to swoop in and sign the Spanish footballer.

Arsenal and Serie A champions Juventus are interested in Asensio as well, but the Daily Star's Alex Wood believes that the Reds are the favorites to sign him right now.

"Liverpool could have the upper hand in any battle for Asensio, though. The Merseyside giants will be playing Champions League football next term. Arsenal, however, will be strutting their stuff in the Europa League," Wood said.

Another report from Diario Gol claims that Liverpool have lodged a €50 million (£44 million) bid for Asensio. The Reds have already shown their willingness to spend this summer when they spent £39 million to bring Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah over from Roma.

They will probably shatter their transfer record again before the summer transfer window closes. However, the Reds will find it difficult to convince Real Madrid to part ways with a promising attacking player like Asensio.

During a press conference last month, Asensio also said he wants to stay at Real Madrid and earn a spot in the first team.

"There were moments when I didn't play, but I wanted to make the most of any chances the coach afforded me and I finished up in good form," Asensio said during the interview, via ESPN.

"I wasn't used to not playing. Yet I worked hard to make the most of the opportunities I got and I was able to finish the season well," he added.

Asensio will get to play regular first-team football if he joins the Reds. But can Liverpool convince him to leave Real Madrid?