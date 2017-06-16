Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Launch £25 Million Bid for Napoli's Piotr Zieliński

Polish footballer Piotr Zieliński was on Liverpool's radar the past two years, but Udinese ended up shipping him to Napoli last summer after a two-year loan spell with Empoli. But it looks like the Reds are not giving up on the chase and they are going to pursue him again this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca)Napoli's Piotr Zieliński celebrates after scoring against Genoa, Feb. 10, 2017.

Italian publication Il Mattino has reported that the Reds have lodged a £25 million bid for Zieliński. However, Napoli have rejected the offer because they want €70 million (around £61 million) for the midfielder.

Apparently, Tottenham are interested in him as well and they also lodged a £25 million offer that got rejected.

Zieliński was impressive with Napoli last season and he had six goals and seven assists in 47 games with the club.

Last year, Zieliński admitted to Poland's Przegląd Sportowy that Liverpool have reached out to him and he was tempted to join the club. He met club manager Jürgen Klopp, but he said he's happy that he signed with Napoli.

"My head was a mess. Liverpool finally got a plane and I met with Jurgen Klopp. He said he wanted me in his team. I saw a different world and after returning my head was even a bigger mess," Zieliński said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"I knew that Liverpool wanted me badly and I knew they would return to the talks as I got that promise in January. It didn't work out for them with Udinese at the end," he added.

Well, the Reds have another chance to sign him this summer if they can convince Napoli to lower the asking price for the Polish midfielder. However, Zieliński has also mentioned that he's not interested in a move to the Premier League during an interview with Tuttosport last March.

Right now, Liverpool's chances of signing him don't look too good. Can the Reds change his mind?