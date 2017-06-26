Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Preparing a £30 Million Bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool finally made their first major signing this summer last week when they announced that Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was set to join the club. It took some time to seal the deal, but they might follow that up with another move that should please the fans.

(Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic)Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action against Stoke City's Joe Allen and Erik Pieters, Dec. 10, 2016

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are willing to spend £30 million deal to sign Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they are reportedly growing confident that they can bring him to Anfield this summer.

"Klopp is looking to inject his side with pace, having already signed flying machine Salah in addition to already having the lightning-fast Sadio Mane in his ranks," John Richardson wrote in his report for the Mirror.

"The German feels capturing Oxlade-Chamberlain — also linked with Chelsea — will add to Liverpool's strength as they make their Champions League return after finishing fourth last season," he continued.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will enter the final year of his current contract next season, and he's reportedly frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations with Arsenal for a contract extension.

The English midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time now, and they can give him what he wants — a chance to play regular first-team football.

The Independent has also reported that Arsenal are ready to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool amid the growing pressure to cut their wage bill. Apparently, the Gunners are wary of breaching the cost control rules that were implemented by the Premier League to prevent clubs from overspending.

The rules restrict clubs to a seven-million-pound increase in total salaries each season, or a £19 million increase over the 2012–13 season's wage bill.

If Arsenal want Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil to sign new deals to extend their stay in North London, they may have to consider selling promising players like Oxlade-Chamberlain to their rivals in the Premier League.

If he's really available, expect the Reds to make a move right away.