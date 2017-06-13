Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Reportedly Join Race for Kylian Mbappé's Signature

The race to sign Kylian Mbappé just got a little more crowded because Liverpool are reportedly getting serious in their pursuit of the French footballer.

(Photo: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski)Monaco's Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring against Borussia Dortmund, April 12, 2017.

The Daily Mail has reported that Reds manager Jürgen Klopp has held preliminary talks with the £100-million-rated striker's agents, and French newspaper L'Équipe is claiming that Klopp has promised Mbappé a spot in the first-team if he joins Liverpool.

This move makes a lot of sense for the Reds because Daniel Sturridge is a shell of his former self. Instead of an out-and-out striker, Liverpool have been using Roberto Firmino as a false-nine a lot in the past two seasons. While he has excelled in this role, the Reds need more dependable goal scorers on their squad if they want to stay competitive next season.

Yes, they already have an out-and-out striker in Divock Origi, but he has been inconsistent so far in his two seasons with the club.

The question everybody should be asking is, can Liverpool really pay the astronomical transfer fee for Mbappé?

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are interested in Mbappé as well. That means Liverpool will have to outbid a handful of clubs with deep pockets who are not afraid to make a splash in the summer transfer market. Moreover, Monaco have already rejected several world-record bids from those clubs. What can Liverpool offer them?

"Unless Liverpool have suddenly decided to have themselves a £200M net, £300M gross spend summer, though, it's not going to happen," Noel Chomyn said in his piece for the Liverpool Offside.

"Liverpool still need a winger, centre half, midfielder, and left back first, and even before that, missing out on Van Dijk doesn't free up anything like the entirety of Mbappe's fee," he added.

The Reds have never been impulsive buyers. Okay, they signed Andy Carroll in 2011, but they are usually smart in how they spent their money.