Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Still Looking to Sign Virgil van Dijk

(Photo: Reuters/John Sibley Livepic) Southampton's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal against Norwich City, Jan. 7, 2017.

Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk is probably the worst kept secret in English football. Southampton have already reported the Reds to the Premier League for allegedly making an illegal approach for the defender earlier this summer, and they had to apologize and back off.

However, Liverpool never gave up on their pursuit of van Dijk, and the Evening Standard has reported that they still believe they can strike a deal to sign him before the summer transfer window closes.

The report notes that the Reds are willing to pay up to £70 million to sign him from the Saints, and they are prepared to offer him a deal in excess of £100,000 per week if he makes the move to Anfield. Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in the Dutch centre-back as well, but his first choice is reportedly Liverpool because he believes he can fit in their style of play.

"The 26-year-old centre-half has effectively been exiled from the Southampton squad since telling new manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wanted to leave in July, and Anfield remains his first choice for a move," Miguel Delaney said in his report for the Independent.

"Sources close to the player have told The Independent he is still optimistic that he will be an Anfield player by the end of the window, and that it is still by far his first preference," he added.

Liverpool's back four have been performing much better this season. New recruit Andrew Robertson and academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold have been impressive so far, and Alberto Moreno has been playing well defensively this season.

However, the club's options at centre-back are still not strong enough. Aside from Joël Matip, the Reds just don't have a central defender they can rely on. That's why they need someone like van Dijk.

Liverpool still have a few hours to work on a deal to bring van Dijk to Anfield, but they will have to convince Southampton to let him leave and that's not an easy task.