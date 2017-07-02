Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Reds Target £70-Million-Rated Midfielder Naby Keïta

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Werner100359)Naby Keïta with RB Leipzig in 2015.

Red Bull Leipzig have tried to discourage clubs from pursuing midfielder Naby Keïta by valuing him at £70 million, but that's not going stop Liverpool from chasing their target.

According to ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti, Keïta has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool. That includes his salary and the length of his contract. Tribal Football's German football expert Lee Price also said he has heard the same thing.

"I've heard Liverpool will definitely sign Keita and Leipzig are now just trying to get as much as possible for the player. At the minute, Leipzig are playing hardball, but have already begun moves to replace Keita," Price stated, according to the Express.

"Personal terms have been agreed with the player, who will offer an energetic midfield option which is capable of dictating the play," he continued. "His agility will suit Klopp's high press, while his technical skill will provide someone who can carve a defence open," he added.

However, ESPN FC has reported that the Reds have yet to lodge a formal bid for Keïta as of this moment. That may change soon if Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp really wants to add the midfielder to his squad. The Reds will have to break their transfer record to land him, though.

Some may think that £70 million seems like a steep price to pay for a relatively unproven footballer with only one season's experience in the German top flight for Leipzig. But the Guinean midfielder has proven that he belongs in the big leagues with his performance last season.

As a midfielder who can attack and act as a defensive anchor, Keïta should fit seamlessly into Klopp's system. With his mix of blistering pace, power and creativity, the Guinean appears to have the right skills needed to play the box-to-box role with the club.