Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Southampton Want Reds Investigated Over Alleged Illegal Virgil van Dijk Approach

Looks like Liverpool may be the frontrunner for Virgil van Dijk's signature.

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs)Virgil van Dijk with Southampton in 2017.

Several media outlets, including The Guardian and BBC, have reported that the Dutch centre-back has informed the Reds that he wants to move to Anfield. However, Liverpool still have to negotiate with Southampton and things just got a bit complicated.

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton aren't happy with the way the Reds are trying to recruit van Dijk and they want the Premier League to probe the club over the alleged illegal approach.

"St Mary's bosses are understood to be seething after a raft of stories from Liverpool connected journalists appeared at the same time yesterday afternoon stating that van Dijk wanted a move to Anfield," Adam Leitch said in his report for the Daily Echo.

"With many of the stories also containing the line that the reason for van Dijk's desire to join Liverpool was because of Jurgen Klopp's involvement in his recruitment, Saints believe it constitutes an illegal approach," he continued.

Apparently, Southampton are ready to reject an official offer from the Reds. The £50 million-rated centre-back has been targeted by Chelsea and Manchester City as well, but Southampton have yet to receive an offer from them as well. The Guardian has also reported that they are unlikely to match the offer made by Liverpool.

According to the publication, Liverpool are expected to offer up to £60 million for van Dijk to lure him away from St. Mary's. That's going to be a world-record transfer fee for a defender. The Reds are also planning to offer him a contract worth approximately £200,000 a week. That should make him the club's highest-paid player.

The Dutch footballer would be a great addition for Liverpool, but they would have to find a way to convince Southampton to let him leave this summer. And that's not going to be easy.