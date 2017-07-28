Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Virgil van Dijk Expected to Join the Reds This Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs Livepic) Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in action against Leicester City, Jan. 22, 2017.

Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk may have come to a halt when Southampton filed a formal complaint with the Premier League over the Reds' alleged illegal approach, but the Dutch centre-back may still find his way to Merseyside this summer.

Sky Sport has reported that a source close to the player said Van Dijk is still expected to make the move to Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes.

Van Dijk has been left out of Southampton's squad for their training camp in France. Last week, Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino said the centre-back will be training alone after he informed the club that he wants to leave.

"When I was talking with him, the boy said that he is not available to play because he wants to leave. I need to work with a player that works at 100% to defend Southampton," Pellegrino said, via the BBC.

"I want to help the squad, I want to help Virgil but we need a player, I repeat, involved in every training session, involved not just with the body but with the mind on the pitch with the rest of the players," he continued.

Southampton have repeatedly insisted that they are not going to sell Van Dijk. Former Saints manager Nigel Adkins has also counseled the Dutch footballer to respect his contract with the club for the time being. But keeping Van Dijk on the squad may become a problem if he insists that he wants to make a switch this summer.

For now, the Reds will have to wait for the go signal from Southampton before they negotiate with Van Dijk. Otherwise, they may get in trouble again. Premier League contenders Manchester City and Chelsea have also expressed interest in signing the Dutch centre-back, but Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature right now.