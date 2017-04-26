Living Your Faith in the Workplace

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

One of the greatest opportunities afforded to followers of Jesus Christ in America is the ability to live out our faith in the workplace. At least 140 million Americans regularly enter the workplace.

Living out your faith in the workplace involves integrating your faith in Christ into every decision of your life, including the workplace. Taking your faith into the workplace also means you seek to please God in your decision making rather than other people.

One cannot conduct oneself in a manner that is inconsistent with their faith, nor can they can they make decisions that are opposite of the convictions of their faith in Christ.

Read more here: http://www.christianpost.com/news/4-ways-to-integrate-your-faith-into-the-workplace-181143/

