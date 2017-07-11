'Logan Lucky' Release Date News, Spoilers: New Clip Shows Daniel Craig Weigh the Pros and Cons of the Heist

Facebook/LoganLucky Daiel Craig stars as Joe Bang in "Logan Lucky."

Daniel Craig stars as convict Joe Bang in the upcoming comedy film "Logan Lucky." A new preview clip features Craig's character weighing the pros and cons of executing the heist planned by the Logan brothers.

"Logan Lucky" follows the story of Jimmy Logan from West Virginia, played by Channing Tatum, as he tries to change the bad luck that has loomed over their blue-collar family for almost 90 years.

Jimmy enlists the help of his friends, called the Redneck Robbers, in a heist where he plans to acquire $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the latter's most attended event of the year.

Aside from the Redneck Robbers, Jimmy will also recruit Joe to lead them through the heist at the Charlotte Motor Speedway event. However, Joe is in prison, as shown in the trailer. Jimmy, along with his one-handed brother Clyde — portrayed by Adam Driver — will first work on breaking Joe from behind the bars.

In the new promo clip, Joe is seen explaining to the Logans his method for evaluating the probability of success of a crime. He speaks to the Logan brothers about the positive and negative of a plan that create a reaction of power, and that it is important to have more positive energies in the plan.

After Bang concludes his explanation, he asks the Logans, "Which one of you Logans is busting me out of here?"

"Logan Lucky," which is directed by Steven Soderbergh and is based on a screenplay penned by Rebecca Blunt, has all-star cast. Aside from Craig, Tatum and Driver, the film also features Katie Holmes as Bobbie Jo Logan Chapman, Hillary Swank as Sarah Grayson, Katherine Waterston as Sylvia Harrison, Sebastian Stan as Dayton White, Riley Keough as Mellie Logan, and Seth McFarlane as Max Chilblain.

"Logan Lucky" will premiere on Aug. 18.