'Logan Lucky' Release Date, Spoilers: Film Will Feature James Bond With a Southern Accent

Director of "Ocean's Thirteen" Steven Soderbergh is back with another expected box office hit comedy film titled "Logan Lucky." The last work of the acclaimed director was "Side Effects" which hit theaters back in 2013. The upcoming film will center on a heist and the target of the characters is NASCAR.

Facebook/loganluckymovie Promotional picture for the film "Logan Lucky."

The first official trailer of "Logan Lucky" was recently uploaded and the star-studded film looks like it's about to attempt raising the bar for comedy films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Logan Lucky" is told through the adventures of two brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, who are played by "Magic Mike" actor Channing Tatum and "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver, respectively. The brothers will be on a mission to stage a heist during the Coca-Cola 600 race in order to set their family free of a curse.

"Logan Lucky" was written by Rebecca Blunt and will also feature the writer of "Ted," Seth MacFarlane, "Mad Max" actress Riley Keough, "The Kennedys" actress Katie Holmes, and "Skyfall" star Daniel Craig.

If Tatum trying to stage a heist with the actor who played Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" wasn't enough to pique the interest of fans, then Soderbergh is armed with a backup: Craig's popular James Bond accent is about to get exchanged for a Southern accent.

"When I read (the script) it felt like it was a kind of film that I like to watch, the kind of film I like to make," Soderbergh told the Associated Press, as reported by Rolling Stone. "It was different. It didn't feel like a repeat of the 'Ocean's' movie. It's in the same universe, but in a different galaxy."

Tatum also added that it's the type of film that can get him to giggle.

"Logan Lucky" is set to hit theaters on Aug. 18.