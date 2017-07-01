'Logan' News: Deleted Scene Reveals Caliban's Death Could Have Been More Heartbreaking

A new deleted scene from the film "Logan" reveals how Caliban was actually supposed to die. In the movie, the character, played by British actor Stephen Merchant, met a selfless end that felt quite fitting for the movie and his character despite being atypical.

Considering how it fared in the box office, there is no doubt that "Logan" was one of the best Wolverine films ever. Aside from Hugh Jackman's stellar performance, the movie was also praised for its spectacular scenes and rich character portrayals, especially that of Merchant's Caliban.

To say that Caliban's death was heartbreaking would be an understatement. The moments leading up to his death made a huge impact on the overall tone of the film, which was only apt for the character.

It can be recalled that in "Logan," Caliban was abducted by Donald Pierce, Transgen's chief security officer, and was held captive inside a van. When Charles Xavier died in the hands of the Wolverine clone, X-24, Caliban decided to sacrifice himself for the good of his allies by blowing himself up so as to kill Pierce and the Reavers. By doing that, he was able to free Wolverine and Laura (X-23).

Although seeing him explode while trapped inside the van was harrowing enough for a character as interesting as Caliban, the original plan for his demise was even more shocking. A new deleted scene from the movie that surfaced recently revealed that Caliban could have had a more heartbreaking death.

In the deleted scene, Caliban was able to make his way out of the burning van alive. The scene showed Logan rescuing Laura and walking away from the chaos. However, he suddenly noticed Caliban crawling out of the van and across the ground, fatally wounded. For a few seconds, they locked eyes before Caliban eventually breathed his last.

"Logan" is set for release on Blu-ray on July 10.