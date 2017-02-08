'Logan' Release Date, News: Logan Doesn't Need Claws to Dish Pain in Latest Clip

Everyone knows for a fact that Logan is not his usual self anymore in what could possibly be his last film, so much that it even hurts him when he bares his claws. Apparently, he doesn't need to unsheathe his razor-sharp adamantium steel to send his enemies in a world of pain as shown in the newest video.

20th Century Fox X-23 (Keen) and Logan (Jackman) in upcoming film, "Logan"

In the latest clip from the movie, a group of armed men tries to enter a private property, while Logan's friend, who is tasked to guard the vicinity, tries to ask nicely for them to leave. When they try to act tough, Logan has no choice but to punch one of the guys in the face and snap his shotgun in half, showing how much of a badass he is even without going feral on them.

It's not just him who will be wreaking havoc in the upcoming movie. Even Dafne Keen, who plays the role of a little girl who will later be known as the relentless X-23, has her share of bone-breaking fight scenes during the Super Bowl spot. She's obviously the one in danger, but she shows that she can take them on when they get too careless.

Both teasers indeed justify the R-rating given to the film. Deservedly so, fans have been clamoring for such treatment for the Wolverine's character since day one, and it looks like their wish is finally granted, and it is proving to be a bloodbath.

If there is anything that is still uncertain, that is if Jackman is going to don the iconic classic X-Men suit. The speculation came up after he tweeted a photo of a Wolverine action figure, and fans roared back immediately, asking if this is a sign.

Fans will have to wait and see if this is an insinuation. "Logan" brings out his claws one last time on March 3, 2017.