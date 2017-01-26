'Logan' Release Date, News: Next Wolverine Film Is Not For Kids, Gets 'Rated R' For 'Brutal Violence And Language'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hugh Jackman's last movie as Wolverine titled "Logan" is definitely not for kids as it was tagged Rated R due to violence, language and nudity.

YouTube/20th Century FoxScreenshot from the official trailer of "Logan."

"Logan" director James Mangold confirmed the news through his official Twitter page, saying, "Official: Please be advised that LOGAN has been rated R for 'strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.'"

As per the rating system of the Motion Picture Association of America, movies that are Rated R require all audience under the age of 17 to be accompanied by an adult, parent or guardian to be allowed to see the film.

In the film industry, many believe that Rated R films tend to make less in the box office aspect compared to PG-13 titles. Though "Deadpool" definitely broke this theory, the risk that the film had to take in terms of profit was relatively less since the movie was allotted a relatively low budget.

"Deadpool" earned more than $783 million worldwide and only had a budget of $58 million.

According to reports, Jackman and the creative team behind "Logan" wanted to go all out in the narrative of the last standalone Wolverine film.

Expecting that what they wanted to achieve would get them an R rating and considering the profit-related risk it entails, the movie had to cut down its budget to balance it out with the commercial aspect of creating a film.

It also looks like Jackman was willing to sacrifice to achieve their vision. AICN writer Eric Vespe confirmed last Dec. 11 that Jackman took the chance and did not mind getting paid lower than before for the movie franchise. Through Vespe's Twitter page, the reporter revealed, "Mangold said that Hugh Jackman took a salary cut because he wanted to do an R-rated movie."

Meanwhile, last October 2016, Mangold tweeted a photo of the script that hinted it was seriously aiming for an R rating. The script includes a fair warning at the top: "If you're on the make for a hyper choreographed, gravity defying, city-block destroying, CG f***athon, this ain't your movie. In this flick, people will get hurt or killed when s*** falls on them."

Jackman's last film as Wolverine is set in 2029 where he is taking care of a sick Professor X (Patrick Stewart) while hiding somewhere along the Mexican border. His efforts to stay low profile is jeopardized when he has to look after a young mutant who is being pursued by the enemy.

"Logan" opens in U.S. movie theaters on March 3.