'Logan's' Super Bowl LI Teaser Offers a New Look at the Aged Wolverine, Powerful X-23; Extended Synopsis Revealed

Hugh Jackman's "Logan" is just less than a month away from debuting in theaters. And with two official trailers and a couple of promotional stills under its belt for marketing, Fox Marvel Universe has revealed a couple of new teasers to get fans hyped up about the Australian actor's swan song to his iconic character.

20th Century FoxX23 (Keen) and Logan (Jackman) in upcoming film, "Logan"

A short teaser for the standalone film dropped during last Sunday's Super Bowl LI, featuring a closer look at the older mutant and his day-to-day struggles. The clip also, noticeably, had the same somber mood that the first trailer, released last year for the flick, had by using another appropriate song in "Amazing Grace." It can be remembered that the first promo for "Logan" cleverly used Johnny Cash's rendition of "Hurt," which a lot of people thought very appropriate for the narrative of the movie.

The latest clip also showed a bit more of Laura, also known as X-23 (Dafne Keen) in action. Given that her mutant capabilities are somehow similar to Logan's/Wolverine's, it is ironic to see her effortlessly combat enemies that Logan struggles to fight off.

Prior to the Super Bowl LI TV spot, Fox released an extended synopsis for the film. Jackman previously posted a brief, bleaker version of "Logan's" official narrative summary on his social media. But this new one from the movie studio is not only a lot longer, but also full of information nuggets to the point that it can pave way for spoilers. A closer analysis however shows that it only hints at the premise of the film, but does not reveal anything major in terms of plot points.

"In 2024 the mutant population has shrunk significantly and the X-Men have disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur. He takes care of the ailing old Professor X whom he keeps hidden away," an excerpt from the press release, which ComicBook.com, got a hold of, reads.

As it turns out, Logan, who also takes care of a weaker Professor X (Patrick Stewart) is presented with the task of taking care of X-23. Interestingly, the synopsis suggests that the Professor has seen this coming and has been looking forward to the day Laura eventually comes to Logan's life. But given his situation, the Adamantium-clawed X-Men is torn between getting himself deep into the chaos or not.

"A decrepit Logan is forced to ask himself if he can or even wants to put his remaining powers to good use. It would appear that in the near-future, the times in which they were able put the world to rights with razor sharp claws and telepathic powers are now over," the summary continued.

"Logan" is scheduled for a March 3 release in North America. But it will first hit the 67th Berlin International Film Festival between February 9 and 18 in Berlin, Germany as part of the non-competing movie selections.