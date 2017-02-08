Logitech Brio 4K Pro Release Date, Specs, Price News: Webcam Delivers High-Quality Resolution With HDR, Security With Windows Hello

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With more professionals opting to work from home and the surge in popularity of internet-based content creators, there is an emerging need for high-quality devices that cater to their productivity needs. Enter Brio, Logitech's new webcam that is the first to come with 4K ultra-high-definition resolution and the company's proprietary RightLight 3 technology.

LogitechA promotional image for the Logitech Brio 4K Pro webcam.

"With Brio, our goal was to create an elegantly deigned, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is in the slightest bit serious about video quality will want. Logitech Brio takes webcams to an entirely new level. It's truly an unparalleled webcam experience, whether you're using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K," said Scott Wharton, vice president and manager of Logitech Video Collaboration.

Those who have a home office setup will no longer be hampered by sub-par video quality during video calls or conferences. They also don't have to reschedule meetings if it's dark and stormy or already late at night. With RightLight 3 technology, Brio delivers great performance regardless of lighting conditions.

Inside companies, the Brio webcam can also be used to communicate with international clients. It has support for professional applications like Skype for Business and Cisco-compatible certifications. Moreover, it also has support for infrared-based facial recognition including Windows Hello so work details and files can be kept secure.

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro webcam is also suitable for content creators and can be used for video recording, streaming or broadcasting. It can capture videos with high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging with advanced lens technology with 5X zoom and autofocus. There are also three fields of vision — 65, 78 and 90 degrees — so the webcam focuses only on what the user wants to be shown.

Ultimately, Brio is the ideal webcam for those who want high-quality resolution, accurate details, speed, fluidity and color balance. It also matches most of the latest PCs and laptops with its sleek design and metal and glass build.

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro webcam is now available to purchase for $199.