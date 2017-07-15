Logitech G433 and G233 Price, Review: Gaming Headsets

(Photo: Logitech) The Logitech G433.

Logitech is bringing a couple of its G-series gaming headsets to more markets this month, the latest being Australia. Both will offer superb listening experience to casual and professional gamers alike.

First is the Logitech G433 gaming headset, which boasts the DTS HEADPHONE:X system with 7.1 Surround Sound Positional Audio as its main attraction. With the technology, it will treat users with immersive and lifelike audio experience.

Thanks to this system, the Logitech G433 will accurately reflect the in-game environment, a feature that will allow gamers to be aware of everything that's happening. They will be able to hear their team, their enemies and the loot in between.

Paired with Logitech's very own Pro-G Advanced Audio Driver, the headset should also offer realistic precision while also making sure every fragment of the sound loud and clear.

Priced at $169.95 for the Australian market, the Logitech G433 is compatible with the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, PC and even smartphones and tablets.

(Photo: Logitech) The Logitech G233.

Gamers who are looking to get a quality gaming headset without breaking the bank can go for the Logitech G233 Prodigy, a cheaper option priced at $129.95.

While it does not have the Surround Sound technology like the Logitech G433, the advanced audio driver will still produce realistic sound from booming bass and clear highs to precise treble and incredibly low levels of distortion.

It also comes with a noise-cancelling boom microphone complete with micro-pop filter that should capture high quality voice for chat. Since the G233 is also Discord certified, users should be able to enjoy crystal-clear communication performance as well.

Like the Logitech G433, the G233 can also be used on consoles, smartphones and tablets for superior audio performance. The latter, however, only comes in blue while the former will be available in Royal blue, fire red and triple black.