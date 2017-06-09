Logitech G433, G233 Gaming Headsets Release Date, Specs, Price News: Advanced Tech Delivers High-Quality Sound

Logitech G has introduced the G433 and G322 gaming headsets. These peripherals are equipped with advanced gaming technologies, and they deliver superior audio performance that helps complete the experience of playing video games. Moreover, these headsets can be used even if users aren't gaming.

LogitechA promotional image for the Logitech G433 7.1 gaming headset.

"If you're like me and game a lot, having an awesome gaming headset is critical. And if you love music, then having a great pair of headphones is also important. Now you can have one headset that delivers the best of both worlds," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G.

The newly introduced gaming headsets come with Logitech's patent-pending Pro-G audio drivers, which use hybrid mesh materials for high-quality audio and accurate sound reproduction. The Logitech G433, in particular, uses DTS Headphone:X 7.1 technology for high-fidelity surround sound. With this, gamers will be able to hear in-game audio the way it is supposed to be heard. They will be able to differentiate which enemies are far away and what direction they will be coming from.

In terms of design, the gaming headsets are lightweight, durable and comfortable to use. They are equipped with mesh ear pads that are breathable and easy to clean. Moreover, the high-quality boom microphone has a filter for crystal clear communication when gaming. It can also be removed for when users want to listen to music on the go.

The Logitech G433 uses hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric and is available in four colors: Royal Blue, Fire Red, Triple Black and Camo Blue. The latter color option is exclusive to Best Buy. On the other hand, the Logitech G233 features a soft-touch black material with Cyan Blue ear pads.

The Logitech G433 7.1 gaming headset is priced at $99.99 while the Logitech G233 Prodigy gaming headset is priced at $79.99. They are compatible with PCs, consoles and mobile devices. Both will be available for purchase at retailers this June.