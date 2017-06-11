Logitech G433 Gaming Headset Reviews: Flexible and Stylish for $100

Logitech is not about to get left behind in the gaming market. The company has released the G433 gaming headset, and reviews have been quite positive.

The Logitech G433 gaming headset has advanced 7.1 audio performance and comes with different cords. It is compatible with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On the PC, it works well on the Windows 10 operating system or later, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and Windows 7. It also comes with a cord that would make it compatible with mobile devices. It currently costs $99.99 on Amazon.

According to IGN's review of the product, the Logitech G433 gaming headset "provides a lot of flexibility for gamers" and is "excellent" for its price. A lot of gaming headsets sport a price tag well above G433's, but its performance makes for good value.

However, the publication does criticize the feel of the G433's fabric, specifically the mesh material. Additionally, since the headset is made of plastic, it can come off rather cheap-looking. It is sleek enough, though, that many people would be confident to wear it out in public. Apart from that, the headset is quite comfortable.

Performance-wise, IGN believes Logitech "has a real winner" in their hands. It provides good audio quality at its price, and it has nothing but praise for its mic.

Trusted Reviews also pointed out that Logitech's G433 is cheap-looking, though it more than makes up for it with the impressive audio quality. The site said that it "sounds fantastic in gaming scenarios, has a brilliant microphone, and does a decent job with music too."

It listed its stylish design, comfort and audio as pros of the Logitech G433 gaming headset. However, it also had a few cons. Apart from its cheap look, it reportedly does not do a good job when it comes to music. It also criticized its price as "a little steep," though it is important to note that Trusted Reviews got the headset for £109.99, which converts to roughly $140.

However, overall, Trusted Reviews thinks it is "a highly versatile headset that does an excellent job in all scenarios."