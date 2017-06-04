Logitech MX Master 2S, MX Anywhere 2S News: Battery Life of Upgraded Logitech Mice Can Now Last Up to 70 Days

Taking full advantage of the popularity of its MX Master and MX Anywhere mice, Logitech has launched the updated versions of its popular devices. On June 1, the technology company officially announced the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S mice, which specifically targeted consumers who look for performance and mobility in a device.

LogitechA promotional image for the Logitech Brio 4K Pro webcam.

Previously, Logitech released the BRIO webcam, MK850 Performance Wireless combo and its new jagged set of iPad accessories, all of which were undeniably a success in the market. With its market share getting bigger, the Swiss company launched the updated versions of its popular mice that featured significant improvements on its original models.

Although the previous models were already mobile, the new ones relatively have an edge when it comes to their design. The new models feature a thumb rest to provide more comfort to users, as well as optimized Darkfield High Precision tracking which improves the speed and accuracy of its cursor.

Another important feature of the upgraded models is the sensor, which was improved on from 1,000 DPI to 4,000 DPI. This gives a tracking experience that is faster and smoother compared to previous models' sensors. Aside from that, the battery life is now also improved from just 40 days.

The batteries of both the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S mice are rechargeable and are capable of tracking on any surface, including glass. Depending on how much they are used, their juice can now last for up to 70 days.

Of all the improved features of the Logitech mice, the one that people might want to look at is its support for the Logitech Flow, which the Swiss company has also just launched recently. This application is currently downloadable for free, allowing users to control up to three PCs or Macs with just a single mouse and with no need for third-party software solutions.

The MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S are currently available for $99.99 and $79.99, respectively.