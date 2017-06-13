Logitech Powerplay Release Date, Specs, Price News: Wireless Charging System for Uninterrupted Gaming

Logitech G has unveiled Powerplay, the world's first wireless charging system that will allow the company's gaming mice to deliver uninterrupted and lag-less performance.

LogitechA promotional image of Logitech Powerplay with the G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

During intense gaming sessions, players often worry about their gaming mouse dying at crucial moments. Well, Logitech aims to give these players peace of mind with Powerplay, which eliminates the need for gaming mice to be charged at the end of a long gaming day.

As it is a wireless charging system, a gaming mouse is continuously charging regardless of whether it is being used or not. This is made possible through the use of electromagnetic resonance, which creates an energy field above Powerplay's surface. Not only does this charge a gaming mouse, it delivers precise tracking and data transmission as well.

Logitech Powerplay is also equipped with Lightspeed technology, which is described as "an end-to-end system optimization" that will provide gamers with unfailing connectivity and unbeatable performance. It has a one-millisecond report rate, and its signal strength is said to be 16 times higher than other gaming mice.

"For decades, we've pioneered development in wireless gaming, and our new Powerplay and Lightspeed wireless technologies continue this commitment to wireless superiority," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G.

Powerplay is designed to deliver superior performance when paired with Logitech's new high-performance gaming mice, G903 and G703, which are also equipped with Lightspeed technology.

Both wireless gaming mice come with a dots per inch (DPI) range of 200 to 12,000 for accuracy and responsiveness; metal springs, mechanical pivot hinges and buttons designed to be durable up to 50 million clicks; and an ergonomic and ambidextrous design for long-lasting comfort.

Logitech Powerplay is now available to pre-order for $99.99. It will be released in August. Meanwhile, the Logitech G903 and G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mice will be available this month for $149.99 and $99.99, respectively.