Logitech Spotlight Release Date, Specs, Price News: Wireless Remote Designed for More Confident, Dynamic Presentations

Logitech

Logitech's new wireless remote, Spotlight, may seem like an innocuous little device but will actually be a lot of help to people who give a lot of presentations. It is a device that is very different from the traditional slide clickers or laser pointers available in the market today as it introduces more functionalities that, in turn, improve the quality of presentations.

"Presentations are nerve-wracking. For most, the main stumbling block is a lack of confidence — we just get nervous. Spotlight is easier to use and, most importantly, gives you new ways to engage your audience versus a hard-to-see laser pointer," said Marcel Stolk, senior vice president of Logitech's Creativity and Productivity business group.

The wireless remote gives presenters more confidence to interact and engage with their audience as they don't have to be preoccupied with the logistical and technical aspects of the presentation. They can be more active or dynamic on stage as the remote is still functional even from 100 feet away.

Spotlight features an advanced pointer system that can highlight and magnify specific areas on a slide without sacrificing the clarity of what is being presented on the screen. There is also a mouse-like cursor control to open links and play videos. Both the presenter and audience have no trouble spotting the pointer as it has been designed to be very visible, even during video conferences.

Furthermore, when paired with the Logitech Presentation app, users can set vibration alerts and activate advanced functions like volume control and hand gestures.

Logitech's presentation remote features a minimalist design with a three-button interface: Pointer, Next and Back. It can connect via a USB receiver or through Bluetooth Smart technology. It is a plug-and-play device that is compatible with most presentation programs.

With smart recharging, users won't have to worry about the remote's battery life. Just one minute of charging translates to three hours of use.

The Logitech Spotlight is now available to purchase for $129.99. It comes in three colors: Gold, Slate and Silver.