Lolo Jones Rebukes 'Judgemental Christians' Who Disapprove of Her Cursing

Lolo Jones is admitting that she didn't do a good job controlling her temper on the new MTV reality television show, "The Challenge: Champs vs Pros," where the Olympian could be seen engaging in profanity-laden arguments.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)U.S. Olympic track and field star Lolo Jones poses at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2014 award show in Los Angeles. California, July 17, 2014.

"Yah I didn't do a good job with my temper on @ChallengeMTV. I lost my cool too many times," Jones tweeted. "I was a cursing Christian."

Jones, a 34-year-old Olympic hurdler and bobsledder, was a contestant on the show where a team of professional athletes across a range of sports compete against a team filled with champions from the physically grueling MTV reality television competition "The Challenge." In the new version of the show featuring Jones and other professional athletes like retired WNBA star Candice Wiggins, former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman and UFC fighter CM Punk, all of the contestants are competing to win money for charity.

However, one person from each team has to be sent home in an elimination challenge each week. That person is selected when two members of each team are chosen to compete against one another for a chance to stay in the competition.

While the professional team decided to randomly pick a woman to compete in the elimination challenge, Jones didn't agree with the method. Instead, she engaged in an argument with her Olympic skier teammate Gus Kenworthy and didn't hold back on the curse words.

For years, Jones has been vocal about her Christian values. However, she took to Twitter to make it clear that she wasn't interested in being judged by Christians who disprove of her cursing.

"Christians see me cuss and get all Ned Flanders on me," Jones tweeted. "Child please, you do these workouts in the sun and try not to cuss when coach yells 'again.'"

"Nothing worse than judgemental Christians. All sinners," she wrote. "No one is perfect."

Jones is competing for her charity Hurdles of Hope that seeks to help children with incarcerated loved ones. Jones appears on "The Challenge: Champs vs Pros" Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.