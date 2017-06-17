London Grenfell Tower Fire Update: Death Toll Feared to Exceed 100; Police Commander Hopes for Fewer Casualties

Reuters Grenfell Tower up in smokes as fire continues to ravage the 24-storey high rise.

June 14, 2017 was a truly horrifying day in London after news broke out that the 24-storey Grenfell Tower was on fire. When the London Fire Brigade was first alerted to the fire at around 12:54 a.m., it didn't take long for them to arrive on the scene and witness a horrible scene.

The fire had engulfed almost the entire building, beginning with the second floor all the way to the top. With much effort from the fire brigade, bringing with them about 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines, they were able to save 65 people. Sadly, they were unable to reach beyond the 20th floor.

Authorities have confirmed the death toll to be 17; however, they acknowledged that it may increase in the days to come. There are even suggestions that the death toll could go beyond 100. But London Police Commander Stuart Cundy is hopeful that it is unlikely to happen.

"There are 120 flats of multi-occupancy, say it was three people in each flat there would be 360 people. I'd like to hope it's not triple figures, I don't think it's inevitable." Cundy said.

Apart from the 17 confirmed deaths, about 78 people were also taken to nearby hospitals, with 18 of them in critical condition. Unfortunately, a lot of the residents are still reportedly missing, Express reported.

Currently, Grenfell Tower is being considered as a crime scene as authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragic fire. According to the local residents, the fire may have been caused by a faulty fridge which exploded on the 4th floor; however, the quick spread of the fire was blamed on the building's cladding.

A candle-light vigil was conducted in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in support of the victims and survivors of the fire. Pop singer Adele was also in attendance in the gathering.