'Longmire' Season 6 Release Date, Spoilers: Vic, Walt Develop Romantic Feelings for Each Other?

"Longmire" season 6 will soon return to Netflix as the show's final season. The crime thriller will bring back stars Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff for another 10-episode run.

Facebook/LongmireTV Robert Taylor as Walt and Katee Sackhoff as Vic in "Longmire."

When A&E canceled "Longmire" just days after its season 3 finale, Netflix came to the rescue after fans launched a massive save-the-show campaign.

"We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories," executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny told Deadline. "Most importantly, we're committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty."

Previously, Baldwin teased that they have been exploring the possibility of Vic (Sackhoff) and Walt (Taylor) developing romantic feelings for each other, and many fans expect it to happen in "Longmire" season 6. For a long while, Walt avoided matters of the heart as he pursued his wife's killer. Viewers are hopeful that he will find a new love in season 6.

"Having finally accepted the end of her marriage, we go into Season 4 with Vic absolutely ready to take a different look at her life romantically, Baldwin told Yahoo TV. "Obviously, I think that most fans know that there's some interesting tension between her and Walt. But there are also some new characters entering the world that are going to complicate that."

If ever Vic and Walt do get together, it won't come easy. Some circumstances might get in the way of their relationship, including Vic's pregnancy. This might make Walt give the relationship a second thought.

Meanwhile, "Longmire" season 6 rumors also suggest that a new character will join the show. Furthermore, actor Lou Diamond Phillips, who plays Henry Standing Bear on the show, will direct the second episode of the season.

Netflix has not confirmed when "Longmire" season 6 will be released this year, but fans have predicted a September premiere based on previous seasons' release dates.