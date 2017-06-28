'Longmire' Season 6 Spoilers: Cast Members Share Photos of Show's Final Filming Days

The production of the final season of Netflix's "Longmire" is about to wrap up, based on the teasers posted by the show's cast on social media.

Facebook/LongmireTVFinal season promo for "Longmire" on Netflix

On Instagram, actress Cassidy Freeman revealed that she just finished filming her last scene for the Western-themed police procedural series. She posted a photo taken inside the trailer that she used for the last season while portraying the role of Cady Longmire, the daughter of Robert Taylor's character Sheriff Walt Longmire.

Taylor, on the other hand, also showed several behind-the-scene photos from the set of the show's final installment. It includes the different caps given to him by the crew for the past six seasons, as well as a photo taken with Zahn McClarnon who is seen wearing his Chief Mathias uniform.

The lead actor also posted a photo of himself and actress Katee Sackhoff while they are both resting on the set of the series. Sackhoff portrays the role of Sheriff Longmire's deputy Vic Moretti.

Actress Louanne Stephens, who portrays the role of the Absaroka County sheriff's officer dispatcher Ruby, was also emotional on Twitter as she shared how her last days on the set went by. She posted the cast and crew's send-off gifts for her, which include the name on her set chair and a bouquet of flowers from some of her castmates.

Adam Bartley also revealed in his own Instagram post that those who were present on the set when Stephens was filming her last scene cried when she had to say good-bye.

Netflix is expected to air the final 10 episodes of "Longmire" season 6 later this year.

Meanwhile, the annual Longmire Days festival will be held at Buffalo, Wyoming from July 7 to July 9. The event is expected to attract the show's numerous fans from different places across the country.