'Longmire' Season 6 Spoilers: Henry to Patch Things Up With Walt; Walt and Vic Finally Find Right Time for Love

The final season of "Longmire" is coming in a few months, and fans are excited to know the fate of Henry Standing Bear, who is played by Lou Diamond Phillips. One of the biggest mysteries of season 6 is whether or not he will die, considering the danger he was facing in season 5.

Facebook/LongmireThe sixth and final season of 'Longmire' is expected to be released later this year.

It can be recalled that in the previous season, Henry was left in a life-threatening situation because of Malachi Strand. Despite that, fans of the series are confident that he will be able to come out of the situation alive. This is primarily because teasers for the upcoming installment suggest that season 6 will focus on his character. Also, spoilers hint that he will still be able to patch things up with his old friend Walt Longmire, whom he betrayed in season 5.

There are speculations that after what happened to him and his friend, Henry will still have a shot at redeeming himself. In the previous season, Walt accused him of murdering his wife.

Phillips also recently announced on Twitter that he will be at the helm of season 6's second episode, so it is highly likely that his character will not say goodbye anytime soon. On his personal account, the actor tweeted, "Ah, but I am here! I have the honor of directing the second episode so I'm cooking my vegetarian DP dinner while we research. #Longmire"

Aside from Henry, another focus of the upcoming season will be Zachary, played by Barry Sloane. Season 6 will reportedly feature the return of this well-loved character. It remains to be seen though how his character will help provide a good finish to the series.

Season 6 is also said to give an apt conclusion to Vic and Walt's romance. Since the debut of the series, there has always been a romantic tension of some sort between them. Hopefully before the series wraps, everything will finally fall into place and the two characters will finally find the right timing for what they're feeling for each other.

"Longmire" season 6 premieres on Netflix later this year.