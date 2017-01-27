'Longmire' Season 6 Spoilers, News: Cast Soon To Start Filming For The Final Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff, who play main characters Walt Longmire and Vic Moretti, respectively, are soon heading back to filming locations to wrap up the Western-themed crime drama TV series "Longmire."

Facebook/LongmireTV'Longmire' season 6 is expected to premiere sometime 2017 on Netflix.

According to reports, starting in March, cast members and the production staff of "Longmire" will start filming the show's sixth and final season. Some of their shooting locations are Pecos, Sta. Fe, Los Alamos, Las Vegas and New Mexico.

The show revolves around Walt's story when he decided to return as a sheriff to the fictional place called Absaroka County in Wyoming. Walt had chosen to work again after he lost his wife.

The first three seasons of "Longmire" were produced and shown on A&E network. However, after the network canceled "Longmire," Netflix picked it up in 2014 to continue its narrative. Unfortunately, in November 2016, Netflix ordered the final 10 episodes of the show.

"Longmire" executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny have nothing but good words for Netflix and their fans despite the shows cancellation.

"We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories. Most importantly, we're committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty," collectively stated by the three executive producers, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, fans cannot help but hope that some of their favorite characters will return at least before the entire show ends. According to CarterMatt, Walt's former deputy, Zach Heflin (Barry Sloane), is one of the most memorable characters that joined the show. Unfortunately, the character's life choices were in conflict with Walt's interests. Zach was last shown in season 4.

CarterMatt also says that considering how Zach's plot was left off, it would not hurt to see him return and redeem his story. According to the media outlet, if Zach cannot be a mainstay for season 6, it would be nice for fans to see a glimpse of him doing better in his life with some bonding moments with The Ferg (Adam Bartley).

Considering that filming has not started yet, Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "Longmire" season 6.