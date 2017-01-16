'Longmire' Season 6 Spoilers, News: Zachary May Return to Redeem Himself, Theory Suggests

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Barry Sloane's Zachary was one of the prized characters in "Longmire" until Walt (Robert Taylor) discovered his bad side. While the character showed his dark side in season 4, some fans believe that he deserves a second chance.

Facebook/LongmireTV 'Longmire' season 6 is expected to premiere sometime in 2017 on Netflix.

With "Longmire" ending its run very soon, the best and only place to start redeeming himself is during season 6. Carter Matt points out that Zachary still has a chance for redemption if the showrunners will want to include such a storyline in the series' final season.

The outlet explains that the bond he has established with Adam Bartley's Ferg is something that the show could pick up on if they want to restore the character for "Longmire" season 6. Zach and The Ferg have become the best of friends and their bond was strong and deep before the former was removed from Walt's team.

TV shows are known to bring back certain characters for the final season. It remains to be seen if Zachary will ever find redemption in "Longmire" season 6 since the details about the plot are still under the lid.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that the relationship between Walt and Vic (Katee Sackhoff) will be deeper in the upcoming installment. Fans can recall that Vic was assaulted in the finale of season 5. While this could draw her further away from Walt, it could also be a starting point for them to realize that they could still work things out amid all the issues that they are faced with.

Walt is a single man at this point and Vic may need his support more than ever. In Craig Johnson's "Longmire" book series, Vic and Walt appear to have developed romantic feelings for each other but things kept getting in the way of their love.

With Walt ending his relationship with Donna (Ally Walker), there is a chance that he will find love with Vic when "Longmire" season 6 arrives.

Netflix has yet to announce the official premiere date of "Longmire" season 6.