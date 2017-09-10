'Look What You Made Me Do' Director Jokes That Beyonce Copied Taylor Swift

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

The director of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, Joseph Kahn, poked fun by saying that Beyonce copied the singer-songwriter.

While promoting his new movie, "Bodied," in an interview for Los Angeles Times, Kahn revealed that he was currently wrestling with Beyonce's fans — the Beyhive — on social media. Kahn was getting heat for being accused of copying Beyonce's "Formation" for Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

Kahn addressed the issue by saying, "It's not 'Formation' at all. They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood.'"

To make things worse, Kahn even taunted the Beyhive by calling them out on Twitter.

"Come get it Beyhive. The candy is right here," the director's post reads, attached with three bee emojis.

However, Twitter user @JasonOoi_Tays pointed out that Kahn was only catching people's attention to promote his upcoming movie. Kahn confirmed this by responding to his tweet and revealing that "Beyhive is the official marketing team for BODIED."

Before the Beyhive made a big deal about the notion that Swift copied Beyonce, Kahn already clarified when "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered last month that the art in it was not in the Queen Bey's alley.

To clear things better, Perez Hilton point-blank asked Kahn if he was just "trolling," to which Kahn replied, "Yes. The world is full of stupid mother*****s."

However, many have already chimed in on the issue by comparing Beyonce and Taylor Swift in certain aspects.

E! News showed a side-by-side comparison of the two artists, which included Grammy wins and nominations, net worth, and social media followers. In all aspects, Beyonce outdid Swift, which keeps her at the top of the diva scene.