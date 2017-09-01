'Lord of the Flies' To Be Adapted by Scott McGehee and David Siegel With One Major Twist

Facebook/warnerbrosent Promotional photo for Warner Bros. Entertainment

Known to some as the directors of the 2001 success film titled "The Deep End," Scott McGehee and David Siegel are reportedly planning to adapt the popular novel from William Golding titled "Lord of the Flies." However, there is one major plot twist: the film will feature a female version of the stranded students who devastatingly attempted to govern each other to survive. The screenwriters have received mixed reactions.

"We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys," Siegel told Deadline in an interview. "It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned."

Considering their good reputation in depicting traumatic events through the eyes of the youth, their "Lord of the Flies" adaptation could have received some positive feedback in another decade. According to reports, many were confused about McGehee and Siegel's decision as some claimed that they seem to have missed the entire point of Golding's novel. Other fans of "Lord of the Flies" expressed that there might not be much of a story to tell given how girls probably will not react in the same way that stranded British boys did when faced with similar circumstances.

McGehee and Siegel reportedly made a deal with Warner Bros. and their International Creative Management (ICM) Partners. Their adaptation of "Lord of The Flies" could have come sooner if it were not for the fact that both parties involved had to work out the rights of the author and if it would be possible to put their own, original twist on it.

There is no release date yet for McGehee and Siegel's take on "Lord of the Flies" but the writing process will soon begin.