Lorde Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Comment About Friendship With Taylor Swift

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has apologized for her "insensitive" comments about her friendship with pop singer Taylor Swift, which she reportedly compared to an autoimmune disease.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)A photo of singer-songwriter Lorde performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April 2014.

In an interview with The Guardian, which was published on Saturday, June 17, the "Royals" singer reportedly talked about her friendship with Swift, whom she met back in 2013.

When asked about the challenges of maintaining a friendship with someone as famous of the "Bad Blood" singer, Lorde said, "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

The 20-year-old singer's comments received backlash from many people on social media, who felt that she was deriding what is supposed to be a serious medical issue. Some have even pointed out that Swift's best friend, pop singer Selena Gomez, is actually suffering from an autoimmune disease called lupus.

Stephanie Marie, the editor of the Australian website SBS Sexuality, commented, "I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde."

I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde. pic.twitter.com/McbWd058DW — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 19, 2017

In response to the negative reaction from the public, Lorde took to Twitter to apologize for her comments during her interview with The Guardian. She also clarified that her words were not directly referring to Swift, but were meant to describe the challenges of nurturing a friendship with any popular celebrity. "Didn't mention Taylor, but regardless, I f—d up and that was really insensitive. I'm sorry," she wrote.

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Swift has yet to comment on the latest controversy involving Lorde. However, the pop star was a supportive friend to the "Yellow Flicker Beat" singer when she promoted Lorde's latest single "Green Light" from her new album "Melodrama" on Instagram last April.

In November 2016, Swift threw Lorde a 20th birthday party that was attended by famous individuals in the entertainment industry like Karlie Kloss, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham and Aziz Ansari.