Lorde New Song Video, Review 2017: SInger Unveils Another Song at Coachella

It has been almost three years since Lorde released a new song. Now, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017, the "Royals" singer is back and she even blessed her fans' ears with her new songs.

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri)Lorde performing at "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival."

On Sunday night, the 20-year-old singer surprised her fans with her new single titled "Homemade Dynamite." Luckily for those who did not get a chance to join the music festival, one fan uploaded a video of Lorde's performance during her gig at Coachella.

In the video, Lorde started off by talking about her "Melodrama" song. "It's a record about all the ups and downs of being twenty something and specifically all the ups and downs of an evening," she explained.

She told the audience that she spent some time going out and, there, she realized that each night has its good and bad occasions. "It was the dichotomy of those two things that I am very interested in," she added.

She then introduced her next song which, she said, no one has ever heard of yet. Everyone cheered with astonishment as the singer bewilders the crowd further.

Lorde's new song also has that catchy beat. And like "Royals," in her new song, background voices can be heard far and between as well. Reports note that her explosive new song could equal one of her hit songs, "Royals."

Moreover, this is not the first song from her up and coming album that has been unveiled, as per Rolling Stone. Lorde recently debuted her songs "Sober," "Liability," and "Green Light" in one of the previous episodes of "Saturday Night Live."

Aside from that, Lorde also serenaded her fans with another one of her latest songs from her "Melodrama" album. The hitmaker sang "Sober" on her pre-Coachella performance on Friday night.

Her new album titled "Melodrama" will be out of the gate on June 16.