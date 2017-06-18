Lorde Speaks Out About Body Shaming After Breakout Hit 'Royals'

Success in the entertainment business comes with its own set of problems, as Lorde found out during her break-out phase in 2013. After the huge success of her hit single "Royals" in 2013, she became the subject of online ridicule for her appearance.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriLorde performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

It was something that Lorde can only just now look back on in retrospect, as she brings up the subject of "body shaming" during her interview with NME. With the critically-acclaimed singer appearing on the cover of the magazine, the subject of appearance and public perception naturally comes up.

Lorde, also known by her real name Ella Yelich-O'Conno, recalls how her rise to superstardom has been marked by a few rough moments, especially when it comes to online attention. The New Zealand native remembers how her new-found fame has been difficult for her. "When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago," Lorde said.

Her meteoric rise to fame did little to prepare her for some of the words her critics sent her way. "I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to number one [on the music charts], and they were like, '[Expletive] her, she's got really far-apart eyes.'" She recalled.

"I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird [things] like that," Lorde explained, as quoted by the International Business Times.

The "Green Light" singer went on, noting how attention on her has turned elsewhere since the release of "Royals," her breakout hit. "Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine." the singer added, noting how she prefers the decline from online attention.

Lorde has just released her second album on Friday, June 16. Her new compilation, called "Melodrama," puts together her new songs with some of her previously-released singles, including "Green Light," "Perfect Places," "Sober," and "Liability."