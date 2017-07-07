'Lords of the Fallen 2' Director Sacked; Sequel Likely to Be Axed?

CI Games/Youtube 'Lords of the Fallen 2' trailer

Those expecting to see "Lords of the Fallen 2" released may have to prepare themselves for the worst. The development team of the sequel was reportedly downsized and among those who were laid-off was the game's director.

Nothing says unprofessionalism like unfulfilled promises, which is something the gaming industry seems to be getting a lot of late. This is a serious concern as most recent conventions such as last month's Electronic Entertainment Expo consisted more of game promises than actual games. Announcements are good and all but they mean nothing until a game actually hits the shelves.

Such is the case for "Lords of the Fallen 2," the sequel to 2014's action RPG developed by CI Games. Tomasz Gop, who previously worked on the original game and is now working on is sequel has been let go by the studio.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Gop says he was let go because of a reduction "in team, in scope, in budget, in business approach." Even more upsetting is that in his two years of working on the sequel, Gop said he has not seen it leave the concept stage. He added that he was giving 100 percent into the sequel only they are not producing a game.

Earlier last week CI Games also admitted that their "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" was too ambitious for its current team. Gop echoed this statement by the developer saying that perhaps what he and his team were working on was also overly ambitious.

Such is the problem of the current video game industry where studios and publishers alike promise the stars. But when it's time to deliver, most get one steaming pile of "No Man's Sky" or worse, a whole lot of nothing.

Unfortunately, the video game industry has nobody to blame but themselves. They heightened expectations and as such gamers wanted more that what they could deliver. "Lords of the Fallen 2" is just a drop in the ocean, and if this trend continues unabated, it will spell doom for the industry as a whole.