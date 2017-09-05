Los Angeles Chargers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Chargers Release Kellen Clemens, May Bring Him Back

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Kellen Clemens with the San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Kellen Clemens was one of the notable players that missed the cut last Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers trimmed their roster down to 53 players, but reports suggest the backup quarterback may still rejoin the team before the season starts.

Chargers beat writer Jack Wang was one of the first to report that the Chargers want to re-sign the veteran quarterback. The San Diego Union-Tribune's Dan Woike also reported that the team may bring him back later this week before the season starts.

"The Chargers, according to a team source, plan on bringing back the veteran quarterback later this week — a move that likely means the team wants to try and sneak a young player through waivers so he can be added to the practice squad," Woike said in his report.

Clemens spent the last three seasons as Philip Rivers' backup, but he didn't play much since the six-time Pro-Bowler has always been one of the most durable quarterbacks in the league. During his tenure with the Chargers, Clemens only attempted 10 passes with six completions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The team acquired second-year quarterback Cardale Jones in a trade with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, but he didn't do enough to impress the coaches during the preseason. So it appears that Clemens will remain the team's number two quarterback if he returns.

Of course, Clemens didn't perform well either during the preseason. However, he has years of experience under his belt and he has been Rivers' backup for several seasons already so he knows what he has to do if the Chargers need him to step up.

Rivers hasn't missed a game since he became a starter in 2006, but the Chargers will probably feel better if they have a veteran quarterback like Clemens on their roster in case something happens.