Los Angeles Chargers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Dontrelle Inman Available for Trade

National Football League (NFL) teams will have to trim down their rosters from 90 to 53 byt today, Saturday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. ET. That means there are going to be a lot of players on the trade market from now until the deadline.

While some teams are looking to release players who are expendable, others are looking to add more depth in certain positions, which is why a veteran wide receiver like Dontrelle Inman is reportedly on the trading block.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report that the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to trade Inman, and he noted that a lot of teams are still looking to add depth at wide receiver.

Inman has a career year with the Chargers last season as he finished the campaign with 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns. However, they are currently loaded at the position with starter Tyrell Williams, rookie Mike Williams and punt returner Travis Benjamin on the roster. Keenan Allen is also ready to play after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last season.

Inman appears to be the odd man out and they may release him outright if they can't find a trade partner.

Some observers have pointed out that parting ways with him may be risky for the Chargers since Allen is injury-prone and Williams is still on the sidelines due to a back injury. However, trading Inman while his value is high may not be such a bad idea.

"At a time where teams are desperately trying to get wide receivers before cuts and the start of the regular season, I feel like Inman's value is probably as high as it's going to get right now. The Chargers may be able to obtain a good draft pick in the future, or a piece they need to plug some holes they have on the team," Alexander Insdorf said in his column for Bolt Beat.