Los Angeles Clippers Discussing a Sign-and-Trade Deal for Tony Allen

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) and center Marc Gasol (33) defend against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), May 9, 2015.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a perennial playoff contender since the 2010–11 season. While they didn't always have the most talent on the floor, they always found a way to grind out a win with their stifling defense and "ground and pound" offense. The Grizzlies weren't a fun team to watch, but they get the job done.

Well, those days are likely over.

With Zach Randolph leaving to join the Sacramento Kings, things will never be the same again for the Grizzlies. However, he may not be the only core member of the team on the move this offseason.

According to TNT's David Aldridge, the Los Angeles Clippers are working on a potential sign-and-trade deal to land Tony Allen.

Allen has never been a popular player. He has never been selected to an All-Star game either. But that doesn't matter because basketball enthusiasts know that he's the heart and soul of the "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies.

With six All-Defensive team selections under his belt, the "Grindfather" has long been one of the top perimeter defenders in the game and what he does on the court helped define that team's identity.

Clippers are doing the right thing by targeting a lockdown defender like Allen. They could really use a defensive stopper on the wing positions since Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers aren't really known for their defense.

Allen played for Clippers president/head coach Doc Rivers for six seasons with the Boston Celtics, and he was part of the squad that won the title during the 2007-08 season. He's entering his 14th season in the league, and even at 35-years-old, he still can still help a contender on the defensive end of the floor.

In other news, Serbian playmaker Miloš Teodosić has agreed to sign a two-year, $12.3 million deal to join the Clippers.