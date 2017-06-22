Los Angeles Clippers Gauging Trade Interest in Center DeAndre Jordan

It seems the Los Angeles Clippers may consider shaking things up this offseason.

(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center, Dec. 4, 2016.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Clippers have contacted several teams to gauge their interest in a potential deal involving All-Star center DeAndre Jordan.

"Should Clippers power forward Blake Griffin bolt during free agency next month, rival executives believe the Jordan relocation pursuit would intensify," Haynes wrote in his report.

"The Clippers were surveying the landscape on Jordan prior to the arrival of newly signed consultant Jerry West, but rival teams are of the belief that the big man still could be acquired should the appropriate package present itself," he added.

Haynes also mentioned that one of the teams the Clippers reached out to was the Phoenix Suns, and they reportedly proposed trading Jordan in exchange for the Suns' fourth overall pick and center Tyson Chandler. However, the Suns turned down the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner has reported that team officials told him that the Clippers aren't really actively shopping Jordan around the league, and he said they haven't discussed any deal with other teams.

Are the team officials telling the truth here?

In any case, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are unrestricted free agents this summer. And if they opt to sign elsewhere, the Clippers may have to consider trading Jordan and rebuild the team from scratch. Well, unless they can convince a top free agent or two to join them.

The Clippers will have to do their due diligence this summer just in case they have to blow things up. Trading him will become much easier if they already know which teams are interested in him.

Jordan has been the Clippers' defensive anchor for years now and he has helped Paul and Griffin lead the team to five consecutive 50 win seasons. They have also made the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. However, the team has never made it deep into the playoffs with the trio leading the way.